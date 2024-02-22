SOFTS-London cocoa surges past 5,000 pounds to yet another record

.

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE surged past the psychological 5,000 pound barrier on Thursday to hit a third successive record while New York cocoa breached the $6,000 mark to reach a record high for a second day running.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 pulled back 2% to 4,880 pounds a metric ton by 1318 GMT after touching a record 5,100 pounds.

* Dealers said they could not rule out more gains, with concern growing that the market is heading for a fourth successive deficit.

* This follows adverse weather in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, coupled with structural issues sich as swollen shoot disease, requiring trees to be uprooted and replanted.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.4% to $5,718 a ton after setting a record high of $6,020.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.6% to 22.19 cents per lb after hitting a more than one-month low of 22.19 cents.

* Rains in Brazil this week boosted the outlook for the cane crop, but dry conditions earlier in the year could yet have an adverse effect on production.

* India will raise the floor price that mills must pay for sugarcane in the 2024/25 season by 8% as the world's second-largest sugar producer tries to boost output and please farmers ahead of a general election this year.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 1.5% at $615.70 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.7% to $3,124 a ton.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on higher exporter demand after the Lunar New Year, with some farmers still holding on to beans in hope of higher prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $1.8630 per lb.

* Brazil's 2024 coffee crop was projected at 67 million bags, up 4.2% on the previous crop.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

