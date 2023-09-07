SOFTS-London cocoa steadies off 46-year high above £3,000

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Thursday, having hit a 46-year peak above £3,000 a metric ton in the previous session, while white sugar moved away from Tuesday's 12-year highs.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 2,958 pounds a metric ton by 1129 GMT after touching the highest price since 1977 at 3,001 pounds on Wednesday.

* Cocoa remains supported by concerns the market is heading into a third straight deficit in the 2023/24 (October to September) season, with weather signals from key producing region West Africa still worrisome.

* Dealers noted unconfirmed reports that No. 2 producer Ghana is looking to raise the farm gate price by about 60% to curb smuggling into the Ivory Coast.

* Nestle NESN.S is buying a majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker Grupo CRM as it seeks to expand into luxury confectionary.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.2% to $3,610 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $728.10 a ton after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 on Tuesday.

* The sweetener is being driven by concern over dimming supply prospects in India, one of the world's top producers. The market fears that current surging prices inside the country could discourage New Delhi from allowing sugar exports.

* The Philippines has plentiful stocks of sugar and has no immediate plans to import any additional volume.

* Ukraine's sugar production in the coming 2023/24 season is expected to jump 40% year on year to 1.6 million metric tons.

* The first shipment of raw sugar from Australia to Britain under a new free-trade agreement has arrived in London.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 26.31 cents per lb​ after hitting a more than a four-month high on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.520 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 1.2% at $2,426 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.