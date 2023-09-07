News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa steadies off 46-year high above 3,000 pounds

Credit: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

September 07, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Thursday, having hit a 46-year peak above 3,000 pounds a metric ton in the previous session. Coffee fell, while raw and white sugar both rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 4 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,977 pounds per metric ton after touching the highest price since 1977 at 3,001 pounds on Wednesday.

* Cocoa remains supported by concerns the market is heading into a third straight deficit in the 2023/24 (October to September) season, amid worrisome weather signals from West Africa.

* Cameroon has raised the fixed farmgate price it will pay cocoa farmers for the 2023/2024 season to the highest since 2015 at 1,500 CFA francs ($2.47) per kilogram.

* Nestle NESN.S is buying a majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker Grupo CRM.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell $40, or 1.1%, to $3,612 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.20, or 1%, at $733.30 a ton after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 on Tuesday.

* The sweetener is being driven by concern over dimming supply prospects in India, one of the world's top producers.

* The Philippines has plentiful stocks of sugar and has no immediate plans to import.

* Ukraine's sugar production in the coming 2023/24 season is expected to jump 40%.

* The first shipment of raw sugar from Australia to Britain under a new free-trade agreement has arrived in London.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.46 cent, or 1.8%, at 26.68 cents per lb​ after hitting a more than a four-month high on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.498 per lb.

* Dealers talked about a fresh batch of Brazilian arabica coffee delivered for grading at ICE exchange, 6,600 bags.

* Certified stocks, however, fell by 9,508 bags on Thursday to 458,411 bags, the lowest amount since October 2022.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2lost $49, or 2%, to $2,407 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel and Timothy Gardner)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.