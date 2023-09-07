SOFTS-London cocoa steadies off 46-year high above 3,000 pounds

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Thursday, having hit a 46-year peak above 3,000 pounds a metric ton in the previous session. Coffee fell, while raw and white sugar both rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 4 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,977 pounds per metric ton after touching the highest price since 1977 at 3,001 pounds on Wednesday.

* Cocoa remains supported by concerns the market is heading into a third straight deficit in the 2023/24 (October to September) season, amid worrisome weather signals from West Africa.

* Cameroon has raised the fixed farmgate price it will pay cocoa farmers for the 2023/2024 season to the highest since 2015 at 1,500 CFA francs ($2.47) per kilogram.

* Nestle NESN.S is buying a majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker Grupo CRM.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell $40, or 1.1%, to $3,612 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.20, or 1%, at $733.30 a ton after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 on Tuesday.

* The sweetener is being driven by concern over dimming supply prospects in India, one of the world's top producers.

* The Philippines has plentiful stocks of sugar and has no immediate plans to import.

* Ukraine's sugar production in the coming 2023/24 season is expected to jump 40%.

* The first shipment of raw sugar from Australia to Britain under a new free-trade agreement has arrived in London.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.46 cent, or 1.8%, at 26.68 cents per lb​ after hitting a more than a four-month high on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.498 per lb.

* Dealers talked about a fresh batch of Brazilian arabica coffee delivered for grading at ICE exchange, 6,600 bags.

* Certified stocks, however, fell by 9,508 bags on Thursday to 458,411 bags, the lowest amount since October 2022.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2lost $49, or 2%, to $2,407 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel and Timothy Gardner)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.