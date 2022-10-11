SOFTS-London cocoa steadies after scaling near 2-1/2 year peak

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday, having climbed to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years in the previous session, while sugar and coffee fell as the mood in global financial markets soured.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 1,926 pounds a tonne​ at 1051 GMT after hitting its highest since May 2020 on Monday at 1,954 pounds.

* London cocoa has been gaining support as the British pound continues to head south, making sterling-priced cocoa cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* The market focus is also turning to European third-quarter cocoa grind data due on Thursday. A Europe-based dealer said the EU grind number should hold firm as many chocolate makers on the continent have brought forward production for fear of surging energy prices this winter.

* Weighing on cocoa, however, crops in top producer Ivory Coast have been aided by more favourable weather.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,351 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 18.44 cents per lb, having hit a near three-month high on Monday.

* Weighing on sugar, global equities and oil slid while the dollar, viewed as a safe haven, strengthened amid forecasts of rapidly rising interest rates, unease over an escalation in the Ukraine war and pandemic control measures in China.

* Dealers said that dry weather is back in most of the centre-south area in top producer Brazil, allowing mills to resume crop processing while investors are betting Indian mills are likely to take advantage of higher prices to export.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $549.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.2% to $2.0725 per lb​​​​.

* Dealers said wet weather in Brazil's coffee-growing areas is continuing to support flowering of the 2023/24 crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,157 a tonne.

