Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa steadies after scaling near 2-1/2 year peak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday, having climbed to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years in the previous session, while sugar and coffee fell as the mood in global financial markets soured.

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday, having climbed to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years in the previous session, while sugar and coffee fell as the mood in global financial markets soured.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 1,926 pounds a tonne​ at 1051 GMT after hitting its highest since May 2020 on Monday at 1,954 pounds.

* London cocoa has been gaining support as the British pound continues to head south, making sterling-priced cocoa cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* The market focus is also turning to European third-quarter cocoa grind data due on Thursday. A Europe-based dealer said the EU grind number should hold firm as many chocolate makers on the continent have brought forward production for fear of surging energy prices this winter.

* Weighing on cocoa, however, crops in top producer Ivory Coast have been aided by more favourable weather.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,351 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 18.44 cents per lb, having hit a near three-month high on Monday.

* Weighing on sugar, global equities and oil slid while the dollar, viewed as a safe haven, strengthened amid forecasts of rapidly rising interest rates, unease over an escalation in the Ukraine war and pandemic control measures in China.

* Dealers said that dry weather is back in most of the centre-south area in top producer Brazil, allowing mills to resume crop processing while investors are betting Indian mills are likely to take advantage of higher prices to export.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $549.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.2% to $2.0725 per lb​​​​.

* Dealers said wet weather in Brazil's coffee-growing areas is continuing to support flowering of the 2023/24 crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,157 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular