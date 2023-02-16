SOFTS-London cocoa steadies after climbing to 6-year peak

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Thursday as the market was technically overbought, after dwindling supplies drove the market to the highest in more than six years in the prior session.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 2,101 pounds per tonne at 1324 GMT, after peaking at 2,125 on Wednesday - the highest since November 2016.

* Dealers said origin countries sold very little cocoa on Wednesday despite the market rally, as supplies are tightening.

* Local exporters in top producer Ivory Coast are having trouble sourcing beans to honour sales contracts, sources told Reuters.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,719 a tonne, having hit its highest in a year on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $1.7710 per lb, having hit a two-week peak on Tuesday.

* Dealers said coffee is boosted by soaring physical premiums in top producer Brazil, which have resulted in sparse purchases from exporters and are starting to push certified exchange stocks down again. KC-TOT-TOT

* The cheapest Brazilian coffee around at the moment is certified stocks, and dealers expect stocks will dwindle to zero in the next few months, leaving only old Honduran and other coffee grades at exchange warehouses.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,058 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 21.44 cents per lb, having hit a six-year peak of 21.89 cents last week.

* Sugar is gaining support from short-term supply tightness, while some concerns are creeping in that strong rains in top producer Brazil, if they persist, will disrupt the harvest and dilute the sugar content of the cane.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $568.20 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

