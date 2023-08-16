SOFTS-London cocoa slips on strong pound; sugar firms

News & Insights

August 16, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by the strength of sterling as the UK currency looked poised for its biggest one-day rise against the dollar in three weeks.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 2,697 pounds per metric ton by 1320 GMT.

* Dealers said the strength of the pound has led to the market retreating further from last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by concerns over crop disease in West Africa after recent heavy rains and expectations that there could be a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 eased 0.1% to $3,431 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 1% at 24.00 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted that rain forecast over the next few days is likely to disrupt the cane harvest in Brazil's Centre-South region.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $698.50 a metric ton.

* Egypt's commodities exchange on Wednesday invited companies to register to trade sugar on the bourse, which already offers yellow corn and wheat.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.3% to $2,378 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.2% at $1.51 per lb.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates had reached 81.9% of the fields by Aug. 11.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

