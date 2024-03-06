SOFTS-London cocoa slips further from recent peak, sugar rebounds

News & Insights

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, slipping back from the prior session's record high, while raw sugar prices rebounded after recent weakness.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.2% to 5,416 pounds a metric ton at 1333 GMT, slipping back from the prior session's record high of 5,620 pounds.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by supply tightness following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* They noted forecast rains in Ivory Coast may aid the mid-crop which begins next month but not sufficiently to have much impact on an expected large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $6,476 a ton.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.2% to 21.32 cents per lb, regaining some ground after the prior session's fall to a 2-1/2 month low of 20.53 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for sugar production in major exporter Thailand was among the factors which had been weighing on prices.

* Sugar cane planting in the western Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka is expected to fall for the 2024/25 season starting from Oct.1, a leading industry body said on Wednesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.85% to $605.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $1.8535 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was around the middle of this month's range with a generally favourable outlook for this year's arabica harvest in Brazil helping to keep a lid on prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.7% to $3,234 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

