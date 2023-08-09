SOFTS-London cocoa slips further from recent peak, sugar gains

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures fell on Wednesday, slipping further from a 46-year peak set earlier in the week, while sugar prices rose.

COCOA

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by concerns about crop disease in West Africa following heavy rains and expectations there could be a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* Improved crop weather, however, prompted some profit-taking, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand.

* "The weather has turned favourable in some of the countries including Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon with dissipating rains and increasing sunshine which could help the plants to grow and control the diseases," ING said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell $13, or 0.4%, to $3,363 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.26 cent, or 1.1%, at 23.71 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had recovered most of the prior session's losses, boosted by sentiment that there is likely to be a global deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* Some sugar market analysts expect a second consecutive global deficit next season as they bet near-record output from Brazilian will not be enough to offset falling production elsewhere.

* Broker HedgePoint Global Markets raised its estimate for Brazil sugar to a record on Wednesday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.60, or 1.1%, to $687.10 a ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.6 cent, or 0.4%, at $1.6075 per lb​​.

* Brazil shipped 2.69 million bags of green coffee abroad in July, 22.3% more than in the same month a year ago, industry group Cecafe said.

* Brazil's Cooxupe said the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 74.9% of the fields by Aug. 4.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $16, or 0.6%, to $2,543 a ton.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in July fell 22.6% from June to 108,872 tons, government data released on Wednesday showed.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Conor Humphries, Varun H K and Shilpi Majumdar)

