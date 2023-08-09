SOFTS-London cocoa slips further from recent peak, sugar gains

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures fell on Wednesday, slipping further from a 46-year peak set earlier in the week, while sugar and arabica coffee prices rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2fell 0.4% to 2,621 pounds per metric ton by 1321 GMT after peaking at 2,759 pounds on Monday - its highest level since 1977.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by concerns about crop disease in West Africa following recent heavy rains and expectations there could be a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* Improved crop weather, however, prompted some profit-taking, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand.

* "The weather has turned favourable in some of the countries including Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon with dissipating rains and increasing sunshine which could help the plants to grow and control the diseases," ING said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.6% to $3,357 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 23.68 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had recovered most of the prior session's losses, boosted by sentiment that there is likely to be a global deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* Several sugar market analysts expect a second consecutive global deficit next season as they bet near-record output from top producer Brazilian will not be enough to offset falling production elsewhere.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $687.20 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.2% to $1.6165 per lb​​.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 74.9% of the fields by August 4.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.35% to $2,550 a metric ton.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in July fell 22.6% from June to 108,872 tons, government data released on Wednesday showed.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Conor Humphries and Varun H K)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.