SOFTS-London cocoa slips after soaring to fresh record high amid supply squeeze

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE slipped on Friday after scaling fresh record highs earlier in the session, with reports of power outages in No. 2 producer Ghana adding to concerns over supply shortages.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 3,331 pounds a metric ton at 1246 GMT, after hitting 3,370 pounds, its highest-ever level and the fourth record high this week.

* Several areas of Ghana were hit by power outages on Thursday after the West African country's power transmission company warned of limited gas supply for power generation.

* Excess rains in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa, have been plaguing cocoa crops for much of this year, though forecasters expect improved conditions over the next week or so.

* Still, the global cocoa market is heading towards a third successive deficit this season, and demand for the chocolate ingredient has not yet fallen steeply in response to soaring prices.

* Elsewhere, the EU's Ivory Coast ambassador said the country must speed up efforts to make beans destined for the bloc comply with the European Union deforestation law that will come into full effect from January 2025.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $3,840 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 27.27 cents per lb, having hit a 12-year high of 28.00 cents on Wednesday.

* The sugarcane crop in Brazil might be even bigger than expected this season, with BP Bunge, one of the largest processors, estimating a crop of 636 million tons during a presentation before Brazil's Sugar Dinner late on Thursday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $739.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.7% to $1.6215 per lb, having set a five-week high on Wednesday.

* Arabica has been supported by logistic issues in top producer Brazil, but against that, the country's current crop development has been optimal and expectations for the coming harvest remain positive.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,425 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

