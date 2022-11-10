Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa slips after hitting more than 2-1/2-year peak

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

November 10, 2022 — 11:04 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds detail, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures slipped on Thursday after hitting more than 2-1/2-year peaks earlier, boosted by a dock workers strike in Ivory Coast and rising tensions between the world's top cocoa producer and the chocolate industry.

Arabica coffee hit a fresh 15-month low meanwhile.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​fell 1.2% to 2,028 pounds per tonne at 1546 GMT​, after climbing to a peak of 2,059 pounds - the highest level since February 2020.

* Port arrivals in Ivory Coast have been running well below last season's pace thanks to a dock workers strike in San Pedro, one of the nation's two main ports.

* Dealers said Ivory Coast and Ghana's forward sales have meanwhile slowed considerably amid a pricing dispute with industry.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​rose 1.1% to $2,558 a tonne, after touching $2,564, the highest since May.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $1.6280 per lb, after sinking to a fresh 15-month low of $1.6045.

* Brazilian coffee output will grow at least 8% next year, as plantations recover after a smaller-than-expected crop this year, according to Rabobank.

* Dealers said a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 441,899 bags, as of Nov. 9, climbing further from a recent 23-year low. There were 266,146 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% at $1,799 a tonne, after dipping to $1,788, the lowest since August 2021.

* Supplies of coffee in top robusta producer Vietnam built up this week as farmers started to pick beans amid weak demand, traders said.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.31 cents per lb​​, after setting a 3-1/2-month peak of 19.43 cents on Wednesday.

* Brazilian industry group Unica said Brazil's centre-south region produced 2.11 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of October.

* S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast the region would produce just 1.88 million tonnes.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $544.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jonathan Oatis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.