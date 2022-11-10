SOFTS-London cocoa slips after hitting more than 2-1/2-year peak

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures slipped on Thursday after hitting more than 2-1/2 year peaks earlier, boosted by a dock workers strike in Ivory Coast and rising tensions between the world's top cocoa producer and the chocolate industry.

Arabica coffee hit a fresh 15-month low meanwhile.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​slipped 0.2% to 2,047 pounds per tonne at 1309 GMT​, after climbing to a peak of 2,059 pounds - the highest level since February 2020.

* Port arrivals in Ivory Coast have been running well below last season's pace thanks to a dock workers strike in San Pedro, one of the nation's two main ports.

* Dealers said Ivory Coast and Ghana's forward sales have meanwhile slowed considerably amid a pricing dispute with industry.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 0.4% to $2,522 a tonne, after reaching $2,539 on Wednesday, the highest since June.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $1.6070 per lb, after sinking to a fresh 15-month low of $1.6045.

* Brazilian coffee output will grow at least 8% next year, as plantations recover after a smaller-than-expected crop this year, according to Rabobank.

* Dealers said a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 441,899 bags, as of Nov. 9, climbing further from a recent 23-year low. There were 266,146 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $12, or 0.7%, at $1,819 a tonne, after dipping to $1,790, the lowest since August 2021.

* Supplies of coffee in top robusta producer Vietnam built up this week as farmers started to pick beans amid weak demand, traders said.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 19.38 cents per lb​​, after setting a 3-1/2-month peak of 19.43 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers were awaiting Brazilian industry group Unica's production report for the centre-south region covering the second half of October.

* Sugar production is expected at 1.88 million tonnes, a 117.7% year-on-year increase, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​​fell 0.2% to $542.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

