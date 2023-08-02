SOFTS-London cocoa slips after hitting fresh 46-year high

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London cocoa slipped on Wednesday after hitting a fresh 46-year-high earlier in the session as bullish speculators remain in control of the market amid a dearth of physical players.

Arabica consolidated recent gains meanwhile.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 2,703 pounds per metric ton, having earlier hit its highest since 1977 at 2,721.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.3% to $3,553 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602 a ton last week.

* Dealers said speculators have been defending their long positions over the past few days rather than adding to them.

* Physical players are meanwhile absent, they noted, while the discount for nearby September cocoa futures versus December LCC1=R is widening, indicating improved near-term supply availability.

* Still, cocoa remains supported overall by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 4.2% between Oct. 1 and July 30.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $1.6360 per lb, having hit a one-month peak on Tuesday.

* StarbucksSBUX.O, the world's largest coffeehouse chain, missed market expectations for quarterly sales, with demand for its coffees and cold drinks tapering in the North American and international markets even as China sales rebounded sharply.

* Top arabica producer Brazil exported 2.34 million bags of green coffee in July, the government said on Tuesday, 4.5% less than in the same month a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,626 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 24.44 cents per lb.

* India's sugar production could fall 3.3% to 31.7 million metric tonnes in the 2023/24 marketing year, which starts on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Wednesday, as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* Brazil, the world's top sugar exporter, shipped 2.98 million tons of the sweetener in July, a 3.5% year-on-year increase.

* October white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.1% to $700.60 a ton.

