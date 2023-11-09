SOFTS-London cocoa settles at record high, coffee also climbs

Updates with settlement prices

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE settled at a record high on Thursday, extending the market's prolonged uptrend that is fuelled by tightening supplies, while coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up to a record 60 pounds, or 1.8%, to 3,426 pounds per tonne​, after setting an intra-day trading high of 3,437 pounds.

* Prices have risen by more than 70% so far this year, buoyed by tightening supplies, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $39, or 1%, to $3,972 a ton, after peaking at $3,998 - the highest level since December 1978.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.1 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.742 per lb as the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness and falling exchange stocks.

* "In the near term, we hold a somewhat bullish view on coffee arabica prices in view of low inventories and the now-active El Nino event," BMI said in a note.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 310,501 bags on Wednesday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* An El Nino weather event can lead to dry weather and lower coffee production in Southeast Asia, which includes major producers Vietnam and Indonesia.

* Dealers noted December's premium to March KC-1=R was widening due to the concerns about short-term supplies.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $24, or 1.0%, at $2,430 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.57 cent, or 2.1%, at 27.78 cents per lb​​ after rising to a 12-year high of 28.14 cents on Tuesday.

* Thai sugar exports could face delays next year, producers and sellers of the sweetener said, after the government introduced new measures to protect domestic supply and prevent smuggling.

* December white sugar LSUc1 settled up $7.60, or 1.0%, at $756.60 a ton.

