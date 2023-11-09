News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa settles at record high, coffee also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 09, 2023 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by Laura Sanicola and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with settlement prices

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE settled at a record high on Thursday, extending the market's prolonged uptrend that is fuelled by tightening supplies, while coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up to a record 60 pounds, or 1.8%, to 3,426 pounds per tonne​, after setting an intra-day trading high of 3,437 pounds.

* Prices have risen by more than 70% so far this year, buoyed by tightening supplies, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $39, or 1%, to $3,972 a ton, after peaking at $3,998 - the highest level since December 1978.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.1 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.742 per lb as the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness and falling exchange stocks.

* "In the near term, we hold a somewhat bullish view on coffee arabica prices in view of low inventories and the now-active El Nino event," BMI said in a note.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 310,501 bags on Wednesday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* An El Nino weather event can lead to dry weather and lower coffee production in Southeast Asia, which includes major producers Vietnam and Indonesia.

* Dealers noted December's premium to March KC-1=R was widening due to the concerns about short-term supplies.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $24, or 1.0%, at $2,430 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.57 cent, or 2.1%, at 27.78 cents per lb​​ after rising to a 12-year high of 28.14 cents on Tuesday.

* Thai sugar exports could face delays next year, producers and sellers of the sweetener said, after the government introduced new measures to protect domestic supply and prevent smuggling.

* December white sugar LSUc1 settled up $7.60, or 1.0%, at $756.60 a ton.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Kirsten Donovan and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Laura.sanicola@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.