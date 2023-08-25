SOFTS-London cocoa settles at 46-year high on tight supplies

Updates prices

Aug 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE settled at a 46-year high on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of a further tightening in supplies in the coming 2023/24 season.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled 54 pounds, or 2.0%, higher at 2,796 pounds per ton, a 46-year high.

* The market has been regularly setting 46-year highs since late June, lifted by concern over crop disease in West Africa and the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Dealers said the crop in second-biggest grower Ghana has been particularly badly hit and could be about 650,000 metric tons in the current 2022/23 season, well below the International Cocoa Organization's current estimate of 750,000 tons.

* The 2023/24 production outlook has been dented by El Nino, with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center saying that the weather phenomenon is expected to strengthen through the winter.

* "Across West Africa, where global cocoa production is concentrated, El Nino is associated with drier than usual weather conditions, fuelling concerns over global supply," BMI said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled $31, or 0.9%, higher at $3,466 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.54 cents, or 2.2%, higher at 24.83 cents per lb.​​

* The market has been supported this week by news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season starting in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

* Production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, however, is running well above last season's pace.

* "If India exports less or indeed no sugar at all, Brazil – the world’s largest producer and exporter – could step into the breach," Commerzbank said in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled $16.00, or 2.3%, higher at $709.40 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled 1.15 cents, or 0.7%, lower at $1.5315 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $31, or 1.3%, higher at $2,437 a ton.

