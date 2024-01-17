News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa sets record peak, raw sugar also gains

January 17, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high for the second successive session on Wednesday as poor crops in West Africa helped to tighten supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 stood 0.9% higher at ​3,751 pounds a metric ton at 1202 GMT after setting a record peak of 3,760 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* There was concern that the rise in prices may curb demand, and fourth-quarter cocoa grind data for Europe and North America on Thursday should show year-on-year declines.

* They noted Europe's Q4 grind was seen falling between 2% and 5% compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $4,459 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 22.68 cents per lb as the market extended its rebound from a nine-month low of 20.03 cents set in December.

* Dealers said poor crops in Thailand and India continued to support prices.

* Indian mills produced 14.87 million metric tons of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, a 7% fall from the previous year, because of lower output in key producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, a leading industry body said on Wednesday.

* "The bullish reversal may have legs to push another 10-15% higher over the next three to six months on Asian production declines and potential hiccups to the CS (Centre-South) Brazil export program," Citi said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $645 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% at $3,135 a metric ton, slipping back from the prior session's peak of $3,177, which was the highest price for at least 16 years.

* Dealers said supplies for robusta coffee remained tight due to strong demand and some disruption to the flow of supplies from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.1% to $1.8135 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

