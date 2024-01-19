SOFTS-London cocoa sets record peak on bullish grind data

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Friday, boosted by stronger than expected grind data, while raw sugar prices touched a one-month peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to ​3,741 pounds a metric ton by 1118 GMT after setting a record high for the front month at 3,784 pounds.

* Dealers said fourth-quarter cocoa grind data appeared to show demand had been more resilient than many had expected given the extent of the rise in prices during the past few months.

* The North American fourth-quarter grind fell by only 2.95%, year on year, compared with expectations of a decline of as much as 6-10%.

* There were also year-on-year declines in Europe and Asia during the fourth quarter.

* Poor crops in West Africa have fuelled the rise in prices.

* "Persistent weather-related supply concerns in West Africa are underpinning global prices," BMI said in a note on Friday, adding that a third consecutive global deficit was expected in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.5% to $4,526 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.4% to 23.13 cents per lb after hitting a one-month peak of 23.28 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by concerns about dry weather in top producer Brazil along with poor crops in India and Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.6% at $655.20 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.65% to $3,083 a ton.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remained tight because of strong demand and some disruption to the flow of supplies from top producer Vietnam.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2% to $1.8355 per lb.

