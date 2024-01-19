News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa sets record peak on bullish grind data

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

January 19, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Friday, boosted by stronger than expected grind data, while raw sugar prices touched a one-month peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to ​3,741 pounds a metric ton by 1118 GMT after setting a record high for the front month at 3,784 pounds.

* Dealers said fourth-quarter cocoa grind data appeared to show demand had been more resilient than many had expected given the extent of the rise in prices during the past few months.

* The North American fourth-quarter grind fell by only 2.95%, year on year, compared with expectations of a decline of as much as 6-10%.

* There were also year-on-year declines in Europe and Asia during the fourth quarter.

* Poor crops in West Africa have fuelled the rise in prices.

* "Persistent weather-related supply concerns in West Africa are underpinning global prices," BMI said in a note on Friday, adding that a third consecutive global deficit was expected in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.5% to $4,526 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.4% to 23.13 cents per lb after hitting a one-month peak of 23.28 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by concerns about dry weather in top producer Brazil along with poor crops in India and Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.6% at $655.20 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.65% to $3,083 a ton.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remained tight because of strong demand and some disruption to the flow of supplies from top producer Vietnam.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2% to $1.8355 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.