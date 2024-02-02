SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, robusta and sugar also up

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Friday, with adverse crop weather in top grower Ivory Coast set to widen an expected global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.1% at 3,979 pounds a metric ton by 1152 GMT after setting a record high of 4,013 pounds.

* The market has been supported by concerns that the mid-crop in Ivory Coast could be lower than previously expected, with the market already set for a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* "There are currently concerns that dry weather fanned by Harmattan winds could affect the mid-crop harvest in West Africa, which begins in April," Commerzbank said in a note.

* Commerzbank also said year-on-year declines in fourth quarter grinds published last year may reflect tighter supply rather than weaker demand.

* "It therefore seems only a matter of time before the cocoa price in New York approaches the all-time high of $5,379 per ton set in 1977," the bank added.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.04% to $4,958 a ton after setting a 46-year high of $5,008.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $3,304 a ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by supply tightness in Europe driven partly by a disruption in the flow of Asian supplies through the Red Sea.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7% to $1.9290 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.4% at 23.66 cents per lb.

* India said on Friday that it has allowed mills to convert 1.7 million metric tons of sugar for ethanol production but there were no plans to divert more sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $656.40 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

