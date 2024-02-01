SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, robusta also up

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record peak on Thursday, buoyed by tight stocks in Europe, while robusta coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2.1% to 3,965 pounds a metric ton by 1154 GMT after setting a record high of 3,978 pounds.

* Dealers noted open interest for London cocoa was continuing to climb, with speculators adding to long positions against the backdrop of supportive fundamentals.

* Poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana are expected to lead to a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.7% to $4,904 a ton.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $3,323 a ton, edging up towards a contract high of $3,379 set this week.

* Dealers said stocks of robusta in Europe were tight, partly owing to disruption of the flow of Asian supplies through the Red Sea.

* Prices in top robusta grower Vietnam edged up this week though trade was sluggish ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting next week.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1% to $1.9215 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.25% at 24.06 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was continuing to consolidate just below a seven-week high of 24.62 cents set last week.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $667.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.