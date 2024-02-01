News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, robusta also up

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 01, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record peak on Thursday, buoyed by tight stocks in Europe, while robusta coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2.1% to 3,965 pounds a metric ton by 1154 GMT after setting a record high of 3,978 pounds.

* Dealers noted open interest for London cocoa was continuing to climb, with speculators adding to long positions against the backdrop of supportive fundamentals.

* Poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana are expected to lead to a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.7% to $4,904 a ton.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $3,323 a ton, edging up towards a contract high of $3,379 set this week.

* Dealers said stocks of robusta in Europe were tight, partly owing to disruption of the flow of Asian supplies through the Red Sea.

* Prices in top robusta grower Vietnam edged up this week though trade was sluggish ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting next week.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1% to $1.9215 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.25% at 24.06 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was continuing to consolidate just below a seven-week high of 24.62 cents set last week.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $667.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.