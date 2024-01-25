SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, robusta also rises

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Wednesday with poor crops in West Africa tightening supplies, while robusta coffee prices also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.1% at ​3,798 pounds a metric ton by 1214 GMT, after setting a record high for the front month at 3,834 pounds.

* Dealers said the market's rise had been driven by poor crops in West Africa, but there were some concerns that the extent of the price rise may curtail demand.

* A rise in freight rates due to conflict in the Red Sea was also adding to costs for chocolate producers.

* "With already high cocoa prices, an additional cost resulting from high freight rates may be daunting for cocoa users and could affect demand," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report issued on Thursday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $4,763 a ton after setting a 46-year high of $4,840.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $3,227 a ton.

* Dealers said there remained concern about the flow of supplies from top robusta producer Vietnam.

*"Prices (in Vietnam) have edged higher as farmers refrain from selling their beans to traders on anticipation of higher prices due to the Red Sea tensions and low London inventories," said a trader based in Vietnam's coffee belt.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.1% to $1.8745 per lb.

* Dealers said forecasts for rain in top arabica producer Brazil weighed on prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was steady at 24.49 cents per lb, hovering just below the prior session's seven-week high of 24.54 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by concerns that production in Centre-South Brazil may be lower than had been previously anticipated.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $684.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.