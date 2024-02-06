News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, robusta also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 06, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, while robusta coffee and sugar prices were also higher.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 2.1% at 4,271 pounds a metric ton by 1206 GMT after setting a record high of 4,288 pounds.

* Dealers said the outlook for this season's production in top grower Ivory Coast continued to deteriorate, further tightening global supplies.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator expects the country's April-to-September mid-crop to fall to 400,000-450,000 metric tons, two sources at the regulator told Reuters on Tuesday, down from around 550,000 tons last year.

* London cocoa prices LCCc2 are expected to slip back from record highs but still end the year with an annual gain of nearly 10% as the global market's supply deficit persists, a Reuters poll of nine traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $5,242 a metric ton after setting a 46-year high of $5,272.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.4% to $3,112 a ton supported by tight supplies in Europe.

* Farmers in Vietnam are refusing to deliver robusta coffee they have sold unless contracts are renegotiated after a surge in global prices to a 28-year high.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.8% to $1.8805 per lb.

* Dealers said continuing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea was making it more difficult for Ethiopia to exports its coffee through Djibouti leading to delays in shipments.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.8% at 23.72 cents per lb.

* The global sugar deficit is expected to widen to 788,000 metric tons in the 2024/25 year, meaning supplies will remain tight and prices likely to stay high, analyst Green Pool said on Tuesday in its initial forecast for the crop year.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.6% to $657.10 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

