SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high on bullish grind data

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

January 19, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Friday, boosted by stronger-than-expected grind data, while raw sugar prices gained 9% in the week to reach a five-week peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 64 pounds, or 1.7%, at 3,776 pounds a metric ton, after setting a record high for the front month at 3,080 pounds. It gained 5% in the week.

* Dealers said fourth-quarter cocoa grind data appeared to show demand had been more resilient than many had expected given the extent of the rise in prices during the past few months.

* The North American fourth-quarter grind fell by only 2.95%, year on year, compared with expectations of a decline of as much as 6-10%.

* There were also year-on-year declines in Europe and Asia during the fourth quarter.

* Poor crops in West Africa have fuelled the rise in prices.

* "Persistent weather-related supply concerns in West Africa are underpinning global prices," BMI said in a note on Friday, adding that a third consecutive global deficit was expected in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2.8% to $4,583 a ton, after setting a 46-year high of $4,607.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.53 cent, or 2.3%, at 23.57 cents per lb, after hitting the highest in five weeks at 23.75 cents.

* The contract led soft commodities' gains in the week with a 9% weekly jump.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by concerns about dry weather in top producer Brazil along with poor crops in India and Thailand.

* Mexico's sugar production is expected to fall 15% in 2023/24 to 4.7 million tons as the crop shows poor yields, Czarnikow said on Friday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% to $663.60 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $65, or 2.1%, at $3,128 a ton. The contract gained 6% in the week.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remained tight because of strong demand and some disruption to the flow of supplies from top producer Vietnam.

* A Brazilian broker noted in a report that robusta market in Brazil, usually an alternative to Vietnam's beans, has been active in recent days.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.9% to $1.8515 per lb.

