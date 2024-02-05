SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high for fifth session in a row

News & Insights

February 05, 2024 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as the outlook for crops in top grower Ivory Coast continued to deteriorate.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 3.6% at 4,187 pounds a metric ton by 1622 GMT after setting a record high of 4,200 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a sharp drop in production in Ivory Coast. Port arrivals ran well below last season's pace, and recent dry weather added to concerns about the mid-crop harvest that begins in April.

* Cocoa pods were developing well on trees in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, but farmers said on Monday that rain was needed to improve the soil moisture during the Harmattan season.

* Dealers also noted some early concerns about 2024/25 crops (October/September) in West Africa, which would have the potential to bring a fourth consecutive global deficit next season.

* Demand has also proved resilient, given the extent of the rise in prices over the past few months.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 3.8% to $5,201 a metric ton after setting a 46-year high of $5,214.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.9% to $3,209 a ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by supply tightness in Europe, driven partly by disruptions to the flow of coffee from major Asian producers through the Red Sea.

* Farmers in Vietnam are refusing to deliver the robusta coffee they have sold unless contracts are renegotiated after a surge in global prices to a 28-year high.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7% to $1.9060 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.8% at 23.69 cents per lb.

* Speculators switched to a net long position in raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 30, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

* March white sugar LSUc1fell 1.4% to $651.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Tasim Zahid)

