SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high, coffee and sugar weaken

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Thursday, buoyed by tight stocks in Europe while coffee and sugar prices were lower.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.9% at 3,960 pounds a metric ton by 1535 GMT after setting a record high of 3,987 pounds.

* Dealers noted open interest for London cocoa was continuing to climb, with speculators adding to long positions against the backdrop of supportive fundamentals.

* Poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana are expected to lead to a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.9% at $4,913 a ton after setting a 46-year high of $4,963.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $3,294 a ton.

* Dealers said the market had lost some ground after setting a contract high of $3,379 on Tuesday but remained underpinned by supply tightness in Europe partly owing to disruption of the flow of Asian supplies through the Red Sea.

* Prices in top robusta grower Vietnam edged up this week though trade was sluggish ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting next week.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.9305 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.6% at 23.76 cents per lb, slipping back further from last week's seven-week high of 24.62 cents.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $658.10 a ton.

* Ukraine's 2023 white beet sugar output jumped to 1.8 million metric tons from around 1 million in 2022, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, after farmers increased the area sown to sugar beet.

