News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high as supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 14, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a record high on Tuesday, with poor crops in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana helping to tighten supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1.7% to ​3,563 pounds a metric ton by 1216 GMT after setting a record high of 3,569 pounds.

* "It looks at the moment as if considerably less cocoa is reaching the market from Ivory Coast. If this were to continue, the cocoa market could show a supply deficit for the third consecutive year in 2023/24," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1.3% to $4,118 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.5% to $1.7230 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with front month December trading at a premium of about 5.10 cents to March KC-1=R.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at 302,235 bags on Monday, the lowest level in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.3% to $2,510 a ton.

* Dealers said drier weather had allowed a pick-up in the coffee harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, with about 10% of the crop gathered so far.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.2% down at 27.66 cents per lb as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.04% at $756.60 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.