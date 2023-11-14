SOFTS-London cocoa sets record high as supplies tighten

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a record high on Tuesday, with poor crops in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana helping to tighten supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1.7% to ​3,563 pounds a metric ton by 1216 GMT after setting a record high of 3,569 pounds.

* "It looks at the moment as if considerably less cocoa is reaching the market from Ivory Coast. If this were to continue, the cocoa market could show a supply deficit for the third consecutive year in 2023/24," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1.3% to $4,118 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.5% to $1.7230 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with front month December trading at a premium of about 5.10 cents to March KC-1=R.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at 302,235 bags on Monday, the lowest level in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.3% to $2,510 a ton.

* Dealers said drier weather had allowed a pick-up in the coffee harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, with about 10% of the crop gathered so far.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.2% down at 27.66 cents per lb as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.04% at $756.60 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

