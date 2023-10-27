SOFTS-London cocoa sets fresh price record, gains 4% in the week

Adds comments, weekly price moves

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose again on Friday, posting a 4% gain for the week, after setting a fresh price record earlier in the session, with reports of power outages in No. 2 producer Ghana adding to concerns over supply shortages.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 13 pounds, or 0.4%, to 3,358 pounds a metric ton, after hitting 3,370 pounds, its highest-ever level and the fourth record high this week.

* The contract posted a 4% gain in the week, after gaining 6% last week.

* Several areas of Ghana were hit by power outages on Thursday after the West African country's power transmission company warned of limited gas supply for power generation.

* Excess rains in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa, have been plaguing cocoa crops for much of this year, though forecasters expect improved conditions over the next week or so.

* The EU's Ivory Coast ambassador said the country must speed up efforts to make beans destined for the bloc comply with the European Union deforestation law.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $42, or 1.1%, to $3,852 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3 cents, or 1.1%, at 27.34 cents per lb, having hit a 12-year high of 28.00 cents on Wednesday.

* Brazilian mills in the Centre-South region will extend sugarcane crushing operations beyond the traditional period to cope with a record crop this year and take advantage of high sugar prices.

* Sucden said port congestion in the country will likely worsen a sugar supply tightness in the market.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.60, or 1.0%, at $741.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled down 0.25 cents, or 0.2%, at $1.6095 per lb​​, having set a five-week high on Wednesday. The contract lost 2.6% in the week after gains of 12% in the previous two weeks.

* Arabica has been supported by logistic issues in top producer Brazil, but against that, the country's current crop development has been optimal and expectations for the coming harvest remain positive.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $37, or 1.5%, at $2,383 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

