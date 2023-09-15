SOFTS-London cocoa sets contract high, sugar and coffee also up

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a contract high on Friday, buoyed by tightening supplies, while sugar and coffee also firmed.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCZ3 was up 0.03% at 3,108 pounds a metric ton by 1022 GMT after setting a contract high of 3,117 pounds.

* The market continued to derive support from supply tightness, with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Dealers said 123,260 tons of cocoa were tendered against the September contract that expired on Thursday.

* The volume represented 75% of exchange stocks that stood at 163,820 tons on Sept. 13.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 0.3% to $3,740 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose by 1% to 27.24 cents per lb, climbing back towards the 4-1/2 month high of 27.26 cents set this week.

* Concerns that drier than normal weather linked to an El Nino weather event is likely to curb output in India and Thailand remained a key supportive factor.

* There is a more than 95% chance that El Nino conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter from January to March 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.5% to $761.10 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 0.4% to $1.5460 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.2% at $2,501 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

