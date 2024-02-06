News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa sets another record high, robusta also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 06, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, while robusta coffee prices also closed up.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 59 pounds, or 1.4%, to 4,242 pounds per metric ton after touching a record high of 4,303 pounds.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator expects the country's April-to-September mid-crop to fall to 400,000-450,000 metric tons, down from about 550,000 tons last year.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $5,220 a ton after setting a 46-year high of $5,288.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $28, or 0.9%, at $3,096 a ton supported by tight supplies in Europe.

* Farmers in Vietnam are refusing to deliver robusta coffee they have sold unless contracts are renegotiated after a surge in global prices to a 28-year high.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7% at $1.882 per lb.

* Dealers said continuing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea were making it more difficult for Ethiopia to exports its coffee through Djibouti, leading to delays in shipments.

* They also cited the slow build up at ICE arabica certified stocks, which increased 10% in the last 20 days, although current levels are still historically low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 23.56 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% at $651.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Shailesh Kuber, David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.