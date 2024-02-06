SOFTS-London cocoa sets another record high, robusta also climbs

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, while robusta coffee prices also closed up.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 59 pounds, or 1.4%, to 4,242 pounds per metric ton after touching a record high of 4,303 pounds.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator expects the country's April-to-September mid-crop to fall to 400,000-450,000 metric tons, down from about 550,000 tons last year.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $5,220 a ton after setting a 46-year high of $5,288.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $28, or 0.9%, at $3,096 a ton supported by tight supplies in Europe.

* Farmers in Vietnam are refusing to deliver robusta coffee they have sold unless contracts are renegotiated after a surge in global prices to a 28-year high.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7% at $1.882 per lb.

* Dealers said continuing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea were making it more difficult for Ethiopia to exports its coffee through Djibouti, leading to delays in shipments.

* They also cited the slow build up at ICE arabica certified stocks, which increased 10% in the last 20 days, although current levels are still historically low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 23.56 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% at $651.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Shailesh Kuber, David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

