SOFTS-London cocoa sets 6-week low, white sugar edges up

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures fell to a six-week low on Monday, weighed down by technically-driven selling after the market's recent weak performance, while white sugar prices were slightly higher.

New York-based raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 closed down 1.2% at a six-week low of 1,712 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was looking technically bearish after its recent weak performance with key support at 1,730 pounds breached.

* Prices remained underpinned, however, by concern about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* A long stretch of below-average rainfall in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions extended into last week, and farmers said strong rains were needed to boost the mid-crop, which starts in April.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUK2 ended 0.2% higher at $486.10 a tonne as prices remained locked within this month's range of $477.20 to $494.40.

* Marex analyst Robin Shaw said in a note that estimates of India's sugar production continued to grow and the consensus was now 32.5 million tonnes or higher.

* A Reuters poll issued earlier this month had a median forecast of 31.7 million tonnes for India's sugar production in the 2021/22 season.

* Shaw noted, however, that exports of Indian sugar had dwindled in the past two weeks because of relatively low world prices.

* Egypt's state sugar buyer ESIIC is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, European traders said on Monday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 closed 0.9% lower at $2,234 a tonne.

* Dealers said the outlook for coffee prices continued to hinge largely on the extent to which production in Brazil rebounds in the 2022/23 season.

* Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 58.9 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the new season (2022/23), a bit more than the 53.7 million bags they produced in the previous cycle that was hit by drought and frosts, broker StoneX projected on Friday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Clarke and Susan Fenton)

