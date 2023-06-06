SOFTS-London cocoa sets 6-1/2 year high, supplies tight

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2 year high on Tuesday buoyed by tight supplies while raw sugar futures turned higher after setting a 6-1/2 week low.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was 0.6% higher at 2,355 pounds a tonne by 1102 GMT after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,364 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by tight supplies while recent rains in Ivory Coast had also raised concerns about the quality of the mid-crop.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.9% at $3,083 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 24.48 cents per lb, edging away from an earlier 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents.

* Dealers said the market remains on the defensive with funds scaling back long positions with generally favourable harvest weather in the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The onset of India's monsoon was also keenly awaited with its arrival likely to be the latest in at least four years.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $673.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,622 a tonne.

* Stocks of green coffee improved slightly in Europe at the end of April, but remained at the lowest in five years in Japan, two of the largest areas for coffee consumption in the world along with the United States and Brazil.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.2% to $1.8345 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.