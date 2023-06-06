SOFTS-London cocoa sets 6-1/2 year high, buoyed by tight supplies

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2 year high on Tuesday, supported by tight supplies, while raw sugar futures turned higher after setting a 6-1/2 week low.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 2,354 pounds a tonne by 1421 GMT after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,364 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by tight supplies while recent rains in Ivory Coast had also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.85% to $3,082 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 24.45 cents per lb, edging away from an earlier 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents.

* Dealers said the market remains on the defensive, with funds scaling back long positions on generally favourable harvest weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The onset of India's monsoon was also keenly awaited with its arrival likely to be the latest-arriving monsoon in at least four years.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $669.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,617 a tonne.

* "The robusta price had been benefiting from fundamental support, especially on the demand side," the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said in a monthly update.

* The ICO noted talk of a shift in blends away from more expensive arabica beans to cheaper robusta in the face of rising costs faced by consumers.

* Stocks of green coffee improved slightly in Europe at the end of April but remained at their lowest in five years in Japan, two of the world's largest areas for coffee consumption along with the United States and Brazil.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.03% to $1.83 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Evans and David Goodman )

