SOFTS-London cocoa sets 46-year high, coffee and sugar also up

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit another 46-year peak on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.3% at 2,965 pounds a metric ton by 1127 GMT after touching a 46-year high of 2,972 pounds.

* The market has been setting 46-year highs regularly since late June, buoyed by supply concerns heightened by forecasts for a third successive global deficit in the coming 2023/24 season (October/September).

* A Reuters poll of analysts and traders issued on Wednesday had a median forecast of a 173,000 metric ton deficit in 2023/24, growing from a 128,000 ton deficit in 2022/23.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $3,657 a metric ton after setting a 12-1/2 year high of $3,671.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,513 a metric ton after touching a two-week high of $2,520.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam rose this week, tracking gains in London futures on supply concerns, traders said on Thursday.

* "Coffee supplies from Vietnam remain tight as dry weather impacts the crop," ING said in a note, adding that the ongoing El-Nino weather pattern usually associated with good rains in South America can also bring dry weather in Asia with the potential to tighten supplies of robusta coffee beans.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.5695 per lb after climbing to a two-week peak of $1.5710.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $732.30 a metric ton, consolidating just below the previous session's 12-year high of $740.20.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

* India had its driest August in more than a century, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was 0.4% up at 25.45 cents per lb.

