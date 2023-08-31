SOFTS-London cocoa sets 46-year high, coffee also climbs

Updates prices

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit another 46-year peak on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies, while coffee prices also rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.4% at 2,968 pounds a metric ton by 1348 GMT after touching a 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* The market has been setting 46-year highs regularly since late June, buoyed by supply concerns heightened by forecasts for a third successive global deficit in the coming 2023/24 season (October/September).

* A Reuters poll of analysts and traders issued on Wednesday had a median forecast of a 173,000 metric ton deficit in 2023/24, growing from a 128,000 ton deficit in 2022/23.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,667 a metric ton after setting a 12-1/2 year high of $3,671.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was 0.7% higher at $2,513 a metric ton after touching a two-week high of $2,529.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam rose this week, tracking gains in London futures on supply concerns, traders said on Thursday.

* "Coffee supplies from Vietnam remain tight as dry weather impacts the crop," ING said in a note, adding that the ongoing El-Nino weather pattern usually associated with good rains in South America can also bring dry weather in Asia with the potential to tighten supplies of robusta coffee beans.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was 0.35% higher at $1.5570 per lb after climbing to a two-week peak of $1.5760.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $726.40 a metric ton, slipping from the prior session's 12-year high of $740.20.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

* India had its driest August in more than a century, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was 0.3% up at 25.42 cents per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

