SOFTS-London cocoa sets 46-year high as supplies tighten

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to another 46-year high on Tuesday, buoyed by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices touched a two-month peak before turning lower.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 3% at 2,879 pounds a metric ton at 1353 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 2,884 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies as crop problems in West Africa contribute to an large global deficit expected in the current 2022/23 season (October/September).

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is expected to issue a quarterly update this week and could increase the size of its global deficit projection from the 142,000 metric tons forecast in its last update.

* Rains were below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions, but soil moisture content was still high enough to help to strengthen the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 3.2% to $3,585 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up only 0.04% at 25.58 cents per lb after setting a two-month high of 25.68 cents.

* Dealers said concerns about insufficient rains in major producers India and Thailand continue to underpin prices.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.5% to $726.90 a metric ton, partly adjusting to gains in raws on Monday when the London-based whites market was closed for a public holiday.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,443 a metric ton.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam in the first eight months of 2023 are estimated to have dropped by 4.9% from a year earlier to 1.2 million tonnes, equivalent to 20 million 60 kg (130 pound) bags, the General Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.5345 per lb.

