SOFTS-London cocoa sets 46-year high as supplies tighten

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Tuesday, buoyed by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices touched a two-month peak before turning lower.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 2.75% to 2,873 pounds a metric ton at 0944 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 2,882 pounds.

* The market has been regularly setting 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies with crop problems in West Africa set to lead to a substantial global deficit in the current 2022/23 season (October/September).

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is expected to issue a quarterly update later this week and could increase the size of its projected global deficit from the 142,000 metric tons it forecast in its last update.

* Rains were below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions but soil moisture content was still high enough to help strengthen the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.2% to $3,552 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was 0.1% down at 25.54 cents per lb after setting a two-month high of 25.68 cents.

* Dealers said concerns about insufficient rains in major producers India and Thailand continue to underpin prices.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.0% to $723.50 a metric ton, partly adjusting to gains in raws on Monday when the London-based whites market was closed for a public holiday.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.7% to $2,478 a metric ton.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 4.9% in the first eight months of 2023 from a year earlier to 1.2 million tonnes, equivalent to 20 million 60 kg (130 pound) bags, the General Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.05% to $1.5430 per lb.

