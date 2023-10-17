News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa rises to record peak, coffee also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

October 17, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Tuesday, boosted by supply woes in West Africa and signs that demand is proving resilient despite a sharp rise in prices.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to ​3,133 pounds a metric ton at 1435 GMT after setting a record high of 3,154 pounds.

* Dealers noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast in the week to Oct. 15 totalled 64,000 metric tons, down from 84,000 tons in the same week a year earlier, heightening concerns about a potential drop in production in the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* The market was also keenly awaiting third-quarter grind data from North America, due to be issued on Thursday, for any indication that high prices may be curbing demand.

* The European third-quarter grind, issued last week, fell a much smaller than expected 0.9% from a year earlier.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.75% to $3,618 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,307 a metric ton.

* Dealers noted rains had caused some delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, although activity should pick up in the next couple of weeks.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.5530 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.7% at 27.51 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers, including India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $740.30 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.