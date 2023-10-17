SOFTS-London cocoa rises to record peak, coffee also climbs

Updates prices

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Tuesday, boosted by supply woes in West Africa and signs that demand is proving resilient despite a sharp rise in prices.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to ​3,133 pounds a metric ton at 1435 GMT after setting a record high of 3,154 pounds.

* Dealers noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast in the week to Oct. 15 totalled 64,000 metric tons, down from 84,000 tons in the same week a year earlier, heightening concerns about a potential drop in production in the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* The market was also keenly awaiting third-quarter grind data from North America, due to be issued on Thursday, for any indication that high prices may be curbing demand.

* The European third-quarter grind, issued last week, fell a much smaller than expected 0.9% from a year earlier.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.75% to $3,618 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,307 a metric ton.

* Dealers noted rains had caused some delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, although activity should pick up in the next couple of weeks.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.5530 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.7% at 27.51 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers, including India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $740.30 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)

