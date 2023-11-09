SOFTS-London cocoa rises to record high, coffee also climbs

(Updates prices)
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record on Thursday, extending the market's prolonged uptrend that is fuelled by tightening supplies, while coffee prices were also higher.
COCOA
* March London cocoa
* Prices have risen by more than 70% so far this year, buoyed by tightening supplies, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.
* March New York cocoa
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee
* "In the near term, we hold a somewhat bullish view on coffee arabica prices in view of low inventories and the now-active El Nino event," BMI said in a note.
* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 310,501 bags on Wednesday, the lowest in at least 24 years.
* An El Nino weather event can lead to dry weather and lower coffee production in Southeast Asia, which includes major producers Vietnam and Indonesia.
* Dealers noted December's premium to March
* January robusta coffee
SUGAR
* March raw sugar
* Thai sugar exports could face delays next year, producers and sellers of the sweetener said, after the government introduced new measures to protect domestic supply and prevent smuggling.
* December white sugar
