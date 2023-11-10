News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa rises to record high as supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 10, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Friday, buoyed by tight supplies, while arabica coffee saw most of the gains established earlier in the week erased.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.3% at ​3,471 pounds a metric ton by 1450 GMT, after setting a record high of 3,476 pounds.

* Prices have risen by more than 70% so far this year, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* "Weather-affected production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remains a major concern, with shipments from the former through the month of October almost 25% lower than twelve months earlier," BMI said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was 1% higher at $4,013 a metric ton after peaking at $4,020 - a near 45-year high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.95% to $1.7080 per lb although the contract was still on track for a small weekly gain of less than 1%.

* Dealers said short-term supply tightness was continuing to lead to a drawdown in exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 302,235 bags on Thursday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 0.7% to $2,412 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.4% lower at 27.38 cents per lb, extending the market's pullback from a 12-year high of 28.14 cents set on Tuesday.

* Sugar production in centre-south Brazil in the second half of October totalled 2.35 million metric tons, up 9.4% from the same period last year, Brazil sugar industry group UNICA reported on Friday.

* Production was in line with the consensus of a survey of analysts issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $750.80 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

