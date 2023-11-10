SOFTS-London cocoa rises to record high as supplies tighten

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Friday, buoyed by tight supplies, while arabica coffee saw most of the gains established earlier in the week erased.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.4% to ​3,441 pounds a metric ton by 1105 GMT, after setting a record high of 3,459 pounds.

* Prices have risen by more than 70% so far this year, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* "Weather-affected production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remains a major concern, with shipments from the former through the month of October almost 25% lower than twelve months earlier," BMI said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 0.15% to $3,978 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.8% to $1.7105 per lb, although the contract was still on track for a small weekly gain of about 1.1%.

* Dealers said short-term supply tightness was continuing to lead to a drawdown in exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 302,235 bags on Thursday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1.15% to $2,402 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.04% lower at 27.77 cents per lb after rising to a 12-year high of 28.14 cents on Tuesday.

* Dealers were awaiting cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil covering the second half of October, which is expected to be released during the next few days.

* A survey of analysts issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights put sugar production in the period at 2.35 million metric tons, up 9.5% year-on-year.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.4% to $759.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.