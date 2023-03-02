SOFTS-London cocoa retreats from 6-year high, sugar also closes lower

Updates with closing prices, Brazil coffee consumption

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were settled lower on Thursday, slipping back from the previous session's six-year high, while sugar and arabica coffee prices also declined.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled 26 pounds, or 1.2%, lower at 2,141 pounds a tonne​. The market had risen on Wednesday to a six-year high of 2,177 pounds.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast, where bean exports this season are running well behind a year earlier.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled $51, or 1.8%, lower at $2,790 a tonne with a strong dollar adding to the downward pressure on prices.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 ​​settled 0.26 cents, or 1.3%, lower at 20.31 cents per lb, retreating from a contract high of 20.65 cents touched on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to focus on the outlook for production in India, with prices having the potential to rise if the outlook diminishes further after adverse weather in the top producing state of Maharashtra.

* More than two dozen mills in Maharashtra had stopped cane crushing by the end of February, nearly two months earlier than last year, a senior state government official said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled $3.10, or 0.5%, lower at $572.80 a tonne after climbing to a contract one-month high of $580.00.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled 1.35 cents, or 0.7%, lower at $1.822 per lb.

* In the physical market dealers noted there had been a pick-up in demand for arabica from Honduras, with little coffee available from Colombia.

* Coffee consumption in Brazil dropped 1% in the 2021/22 season due to higher prices, but demand is expected to recover this year

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 787,025 60kg bags on Mar. 1 after falling by more than 100,000 bags from a 7-1/2 month peak set on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $3, or 0.1%, higher at $2,180 a tonne, with supplies tightened by a drop in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam during the first two months of 2023.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.