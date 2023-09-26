SOFTS-London cocoa recovers as worries over tight supplies dominate

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed up on Tuesday, recovering from the prior session's falls as the market's focus returned to the issue of tight supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 23 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,952 pounds per metric tone, after falling 1.1% on Monday and 3% last week.

* Cocoa has been consolidating since hitting a series of 46- year highs as a result of supply issues, including crop disease in West Africa, following heavy rains.

* Dealers said recent price falls notwithstanding, the downside in cocoa remained limited given supply problems in West Africa.

* A sunny spell would be needed next month to strengthen the October-to-March main crop and help fight the fungal black pod disease, farmers in top producer Ivory Coast said.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $4, or 0.1%, to $3,500 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.29 cents, or 1.1%, at 26.02 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week amid concerns over falling output in top producers India and Thailand.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 8.54% in the first half of September, totalling 3.12 million tonnes, data from industry group UNICA showed.

* Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast 3.19 million tonnes of sugar would be produced.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.40, or 1%, at $710.70 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.05 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.5085 per lb​​​.

* Dealers said that while it remained hot and dry in top producer Brazil, in a period when additional moisture would be desirable, rain was expected in the coming days across all coffee growing regions.

* November robusta coffee LRCX3 rose $13, or 0.5%, at $2,456 a ton.

* Dealers said farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam had started to pick early ripened cherries, encouraged by high local prices.

* They also said rainfall in the country's key coffee growing region had been very heavy.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)

