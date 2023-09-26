SOFTS-London cocoa recovers as worries over tight supplies dominate

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from the prior session's falls as the market's focus returned to the issue of tight supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to ​2,964 a tonne, after falling 1.1% on Monday and 3% last week.

* Cocoa has been consolidating since hitting a series of 46- year highs as a result of supply issues, including crop disease in West Africa, following heavy rains.

* Dealers said recent price falls notwithstanding, the downside in cocoa remains limited given supply problems in West Africa.

* A sunny spell would be needed next month to strengthen the October-to-March main crop and help fight the fungal black pod disease, farmers in top producer Ivory Coast said.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,521 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.4945 per lb​.

* Dealers said while it remains hot and dry in top producer Brazil, there have been no crop warnings and rain is expected in the coming weeks across all coffee growing regions.

* November robusta coffee LRCX3 rose 0.5% to $2,455 a tonne.

* Dealers said farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam have started to pick early ripened cherries, encouraged as they are by high local prices.

* They also said rainfall in the country's key coffee growing region has been very heavy.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 26.15 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week amid concerns over falling output in top producers India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8%, to $712.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.