SOFTS-London cocoa, raw sugar consolidate off recent multi-year peaks

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures traded on ICE consolidated on Thursday off recent multi-year highs, even though investors remained concerned about supplies of both commodities.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 10 pounds, or 0.3%, at 2,939 pounds a metric ton.

* The market has lost some ground after a prolonged advance took prices to a series of 46-year highs over the past couple of months, but the mood remains bullish overall due mainly to supply issues in West Africa.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has granted export licences to 92 companies and cooperatives for the 2023/24 season, down from 102 last season, according to a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) seen by Reuters.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $25, or 0.7%, to $3,595 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.14 cent, or 0.5%, at 26.93 cents per lb, having hit a 12-year high of 27.62 cents this week.

* India's sugar production is expected to improve due to good rains in September, the country's food secretary said on Thursday, adding the government would ask mills to sell stocks of sugar in local markets to cool prices.

* India is unlikely however, to export sugar in the 2023-24 season as output will be less than a year earlier, ED&F Man Commodities said on the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by concerns that drier than normal weather linked to El Nino would reduce output in Asia.

* Against that, top producer Brazil's 2023/24 center-south sugar production is seen at record 40.3 million tons versus 39.45 million previously, according to Datagro.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $6.30, or 0.9%, to $732.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled down 3.35 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.5485 per lb​​ as the harvest in top producer Brazil nears completion.

* A heat wave moving over Brazil has raised concerns among farmers and agronomists about next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $44, or 1.8%, to $2,464 a ton.

($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

