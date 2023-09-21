SOFTS-London cocoa, raw sugar consolidate from recent multi-year peaks

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures traded on ICE consolidated after recent multi-year gains on Thursday, even though investors remain concerned about supplies of both commodities.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,940 pounds ($3,607) a metric ton at 1307 GMT.

* The market has lost some ground after a prolonged advance saw prices hit a series of 46 years highs over the past couple of months, but the mood remains bullish overall due mainly to supply issues in West Africa.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has granted export licences to 92 companies and cooperatives for the 2023/24 season, down from 102 last season, according to a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) seen by Reuters.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $3,583 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​was flat at 26.79 cents per lb, having hit a 12-year high of 27.62 cents this week.

* India's sugar production is expected to improve due to good rains in September, the country's food secretary said on Thursday, adding the government would ask mills to sell extra stocks of sugar in local markets to cool prices.

* India is unlikely however, to export sugar in the 2023-24 season as output of the sweetener will be less than a year earlier, Kona Haque, head of research at ED&F Man Commodities said on the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by concerns drier than normal weather linked to the El Nino weather pattern will likely reduce output in key producers India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.2% to $727.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.5685 per lb as the harvest in top producer Brazil nears completion.

* Brazil's 2023 coffee crop was seen at 54.36 million bags, government agency Conab said, down from the figure forecast in May.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,482 a ton.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam continued on a sluggish note this week due to empty stocks, with traders awaiting the new crop, while premiums eased slightly in Indonesia, traders said.

($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

