SOFTS-London cocoa prices surge boosted by tight supplies

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose sharply on Monday with the market heading back towards record highs set early last week, buoyed by ongoing concerns about a supply shortage.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4.2% at 5,521 pounds a metric ton at 1516 GMT as the market climbed towards the record high of 5,605 pounds set a week ago.

* Dealers said supplies remained very tight following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.917 million metric tons by March 3 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 29% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* They noted there had been a pick-up in rainfall in Ivory Coast in the last week which may boost the outlook for the mid-crop in the world's top producer but a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season now appears certain.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 3.1% to $6,522 a ton.

* Speculators cut net long positions in both London and New York cocoa in the week to Feb 27.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 21.20 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by drier than normal conditions in the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The impact was offset, however, by a larger-than-expected crop in Thailand.

* They noted many market participants were travelling to the Dubai Sugar Conference, the largest annual industry gathering, which begins on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 eased 0.1% to $601.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was 2.9% higher at $1.8865 per lb after setting a two-week high of $1.8950.

* Dealers said short-term supplies remained tight despite the recent rise in certified exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.3% to $3,215 a ton.

