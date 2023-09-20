News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip, sugar and coffee also fall

September 20, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, extending the market's retreat from a recent 46-year high, although prices remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 2.2% to 2,923 pounds a metric ton by 1337 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had lost some ground this week after a prolonged advance saw prices climb to the highest level in 46 years but the mood remained bullish due predominately to supply issues in West Africa.

* "Heavy rains in West Africa are reported to have triggered the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) and the spread of black pod diseases," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report issued on Wednesday.

"These fateful incidences including high costs of inputs, have not spared the two leading producers (Ivory Coast and Ghana) and affected their volume of production."

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell by 1.7% to $3,579 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 1.7% to 26.98 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's 12-year high of 27.62 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by concerns that drier than normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand.

* They noted, however, that the bullish news appeared to now be largely incorporated in the price so the scope for further gains may be limited.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell by 1.3% to $730.20 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.7% to $1.5985 per lb.

* Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.36 million 60-kg bags, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Wednesday, down from the figure forecast in May, hit by lower production for the robusta variety.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.35% at $2,531 a ton.

