SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip; raw sugar extends rebound

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed down on Friday, extending the market's retreat from a 46-year high set earlier in the week, with concerns that the recent climb could curb demand.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 20 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,581 pounds per metric ton, slipping further away from Tuesday's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by tight supplies and concern that the El Nino weather event could curb production in West Africa in the 2023/24 season.

* They noted concern that high prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* "The high price level is likely to have a braking effect on demand, which could diminish the supply deficit. Second-quarter cocoa grinding figures will be published from mid-July. The upswing in prices will probably continue at least until then," Commerzbank said in an note.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind is due to be issued on July 13 while the North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 was little changed at $3,310 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.28 cent, or 1.2%, at 23.53 cents per lb.

* The contract rose 2.8% in the week, regaining ground after a 6.2% slide in the previous week.

* Dealers said continued good progress with the cane harvest in Brazil could limit the scope of the recovery in prices.

* Broker Czarnikow revised upwards its forecast for Brazil sugar production to 38.2 million metric tons, citing good agricultural yields and quick harvesting pace.

* The United States said on Friday it will increase the low-tariff import quota for raw cane sugar by 125,000 metric tons.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $8.80, or 1.3%, to $666.10 per metric ton. It gained 5.16% in the week.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $111, or 4.4%, at $2,621 per metric ton, with the market buoyed by tight supplies. The contract gained 5% in the week.

* Dealers said lower-than-expected output in Indonesia remained a supportive influence, with physical premiums in the world's number three robusta producer rising recently.

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.45 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.609 per lb.

