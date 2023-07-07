News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip; raw sugar extends rebound

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 07, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures were lower on Friday, extending the market's retreat from a 46-year high set earlier in the week, with concerns that the recent climb could curb demand.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 2,577 pounds per metric ton by 1113 GMT, slipping further away from Tuesday's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by tight supplies and concern that the El Nino weather event could curb production in West Africa in the 2023/24 season.

* They noted, however, concern that high prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* "The high price level is likely to have a braking effect on demand, which could diminish the supply deficit. Second-quarter cocoa grinding figures will be published from mid-July. The upswing in prices will probably continue at least until then," Commerzbank said in an note.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind is due to be issued on July 13 while the North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,299 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 1.1% to 23.51 cents per lb.

* The contract is on track for a weekly gain of 3.2%, regaining ground after a 6.2% slide the previous week.

* Dealers said continued good progress with the cane harvest in Brazil could limit the scope of the recovery in prices while a weakening in Brazil's real BRL= versus the dollar in the past couple of days should also help to keep a lid on prices.

* A weak real prompts selling because it makes dollar-priced sugar more valuable in local currency terms.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $664.90 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.4% at $1.5985 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,533 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

