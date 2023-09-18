SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip, raw sugar consolidates

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Monday, slipping back after the market's recent strong advance, while raw sugar prices were hovering just below the prior session's 12-year peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 90 pounds, or 2.9%, to 3,031 pounds per metric ton.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought and could slip further in the short term after dipping below the 10-day moving average at 3,031 pounds.

* Overall sentiment remained bullish, however, due to supply tightness with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the upcoming 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $136, or 3.6%, to $3,621 a ton.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.327 million tons by Sept. 17, down 4.8% from the same period last season.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.2 cent, or 0.7%, at 27.11 cents per lb as the market consolidated just below a 12-year high of 27.59 cents set on Friday.

* The market remained underpinned by concerns that drier-than-normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.60, or 0.8%, at $735.90 a ton.

* A total of 122,650 metric tons of white sugar has been tendered against the October contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday. The contract expired on Friday.

* The European Union's crop monitoring service (MARS) has raised this year's EU sugar beet yield outlook to 74.5 t/ha from 73.7 t/ha projected last month.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.45 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.596 per lb.

* Dealers noted the forecast for dry and warmer-than-average weather over Brazil's coffee areas this week. The country's coffee fields are entering the flowering period when rains and mild temperatures are desirable to improve next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $10, or 0.4%, at $2,566 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.