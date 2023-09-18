News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip, raw sugar consolidates

September 18, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Monday, slipping back after the market's recent strong advance, while raw sugar prices were hovering just below the prior session's 12-year peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 2.6% to 2,982 pounds a tonne by 1445 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought and could slip further in the short term after dipping below the 10-day moving average at 3,031 pounds.

* Overall sentiment remained bullish, however, due to supply tightness with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the upcoming 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell by 3.4% to $3,628 a ton.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.327 million metric tons by Sept. 17, down 4.8% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.9% to 27.15 cents per lb as the market consolidated just below a 12-year high of 27.59 cents set on Friday.

* The market remained underpinned by concerns that drier-than-normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $734.70 a metric ton.

* A total of 122,650 metric tons of white sugar has been tendered against the October contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday. The contract expired on Friday.

* The European Union's crop monitoring service (MARS) has raised this year's EU sugar beet yield outlook to 74.5 t/ha from 73.7 t/ha projected last month.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.6025 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.7% at $2,599 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

